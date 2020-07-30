Tourist Information Podcast: Howard Bryant

Welcome to Tourist Information: Insiders looking out and outsiders looking in from the world of boxing, a podcast hosted by noted writer Brin-Jonathan Butler.

Brin’s latest guest is Howard Bryant, a multi-award-winning author, sports journalist, and radio and television personality with ESPN and NPR. He is the author of the Legends series for young readers; Shut Out: A Story of Race and Baseball in Boston; The Last Hero: A Life of Henry Aaron; Juicing the Game; and Full Dissidence. The only two-time winner of the prestigious Casey Award for baseball writing, Howard is a senior writer for ESPN.com and is a regular contributor to NPR’s Weekend Edition.

Says Brin: I’ve been a fan of Howard Bryant’s work for many years (his coverage of Muhammad Ali’s funeral was some of the best out there), but beyond the world he covers is the world he lives raising a 15-year-old African-American son who is only to eager to join the massive protests going out outside their front door and enter the frontlines calling for change. I was eager to ask how Bryant is navigating his role as father in these troubled times as much as his role as journalist. It’s one of my favorite conversations I’ve been privileged to have since beginning this podcast.