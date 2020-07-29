Stephen Fulton allegedly tests positive for COVID-19, Aug. 1 bout vs. Angelo Leo could be in jeopardy

Stephen Fulton

Junior featherweight contender Stephen Fulton and two of his coaches have tested positive for COVID-19, putting his August 1 showdown with Angelo Leo in jeopardy if true.

The news was broken by Jonathan Leir of The Ring Walk podcast on Leir’s Twitter account. Leir has reportedly been in contact with Fulton (18-0, 8 KOs), who is The Ring’s No. 9-rated 122 pounder. Fulton’s fight with Leo (19-0, 9 KOs) is scheduled to be broadcast on Showtime from Uncasville, Connecticut, with the vacant WBO title on the line. Leo is The Ring’s No. 10-rated junior featherweight.

Tramaine Williams, who is scheduled to face Ra’eese Aleem in a WBO 122-pound title eliminator on the Fulton-Leo undercard is expected to step up and face Leo in the main event if Fulton is indeed COVID-19 positive.

More on this story from Ryan O’Hara as it develops.