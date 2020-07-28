Shawn Porter to face Sebastian Formella in August, per sources

Welterweight contender Shawn Porter will face unbeaten Sebastian Formella on August 22, a source told The Ring Monday evening.

The 12-round WBC elimination bout is penciled to take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and will air live on a “PBC on FOX” telecast.

The Ring was also informed of an IBF title elimination bout between super middleweights Caleb Truax and Alfredo Angulo that will take place one week later at the same venue. FS1 will likely air the fight live.

A two-time world titleholder, Porter (30-3-1, 17 knockouts) is originally from Akron, Ohio, and now lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has not fought since losing by split-decision to Errol Spence, Jr. in a unification fight on September 28. That fight also took place in Los Angeles.

Because of how close the fight was, the WBC installed Porter as their mandatory challenger to their version of the world title.

The 32-year-old has notable victories over Danny Garcia, Andre Berto, Adrien Broner, Paulie Malignaggi, and most recently, a split-decision win over Yordenis Ugas. Porter’s other defeats came against Kell Brook in August 2016 and Keith Thurman in June 2016.

Porter is currently ranked No. 5 by The Ring.

Formella (22-0, 10 KOs) last fought on January 18, defeating Nicaragua’s Roberto Arriaza by unanimous decision in his hometown of Hamburg, Germany. In his previous fight on July 6 of last year, the 33-year-old defeated South African Thulani Mbenge by unanimous decision.

Truax (31-4-2, 19 KOs) defeated David Basajjamivule of Uganda by majority-decision in his last bout on January 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, not far from where he resides in Saint Michael. The fight took place about nine months after his fight against Peter Quillin ended in a no-decision in the second round, when Truax was cut above over his right eye from an accidental clash of heads that was deemed too deep for him to continue.

The 36-year-old, who is ranked No. 6 by The Ring, won the IBF super middleweight title by defeating James DeGale by majority-decision in December 2017. He would lose the title four months later to DeGale in a rematch.

Angulo (26-7, 21 KOs) last fought on September 21, defeating Peter Quillin by split-decision in an action fight. The native of Mexicali, Mexico, has won four of his last six fights.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing