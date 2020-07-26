Ruben Torres stops Oscar Bravo in six, Arnold Dinong decisions Brandon Cruz

Lightweight prospect Ruben Torres notched an impressive sixth-round knockout victory over gatekeeper Oscar Bravo at the Omega Products International in Corona, California on Sunday night.

Torres, who resides in South Central Los Angeles, improves to 13-0 (11 knockouts).

The 22-year-old Torres was taking a major step up in opposition against Bravo, who had faced a variety of unbeaten prospects and contenders such as Sharif Bogere, Saul Rodriguez, Felix Verdejo, Diego Magdaleno, and Xavier Martinez.

From the opening bell, Bravo attempted to get on the inside by walking the taller Torres down. He was able to connect with a left hook or right cross, but Torres responded with two and three-punch combinations during the first half of the fight. Despite Bravo’s pressure, Torres was able to effectively mix his attack, frequently landing lead or counter hooks to head and body.

Torres became more aggressive in Round 5, taking the initiative and digging more left hooks to the body. As Bravo continued to press forward, he was also nailed by vicious uppercuts to the head.

Sensing that his opponent was slowing down, Torres continued his attack in Round 6. Bravo was fighting off the back foot and feeling the effects of the punishment, but it was not until a Torres right cross stopped him in his tracks that referee Ray Corona elected to stop the fight. The time was 1:43.

Torres, who is trained by Danny Zamora and promoted by Thompson Boxing, believes he is ready to face stiffer opposition.

“Bravo was shorter, so I knew he was going to come in and try catch me without a knockout punch,” said Torres after the bout. “I landed the harder shots, but he didn’t look hurt. He had that poker face on. He had been stopped only once, so I just continued to try to break him down.”

“I’m getting better. Tonight was a great experience for me. My coach just reminded to be patient in the ring. The top lightweights are not too far ahead. I’m coming and not stopping.”

Bravo, who resides in Santiago, Chile, drops to 25-10 (11 KOs).

Undercard

In the opening bout of the Thompson Boxing Promotions card, featherweight prospect Arnold Dinong defeated Brandon Cruz by unanimous decision over six rounds.

Scores were 59-55, 59-55, and 58-56 for Dinong, who improves to 7-0 (1 KO).

Dinong, who lives and trains in Daly City, California, landed the sharper punches in the first half of the fight and countered his opponent’s offense with sharp jabs and left hooks.

Sensing he was behind, Cruz let his hands go in Round 5 and found some success on the inside. Dinong swung momentum back his way in the sixth, however, by beating Cruz to the punch and scoring with combinations to head and body.

Cruz, who resides in San Diego, California, drops to 6-2 (4 KOs).

