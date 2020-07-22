Israil Madrimov vs. Eric Walker added to Braekhus-McCaskill card on August 15

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing USA

A bout between Israil Madrimov and Eric Walker has been added to the Matchroom Boxing card on August 15 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Madrimov (5-0, 5 knockouts) of Uzbekistan will face the durable Walker (20-2, 9 KOs) of Plaquemine, Louisiana in a junior middleweight fight on the DAZN card which will now be headlined by Cecilia Braekhus defending her undisputed women’s welterweight championship against Jessica McCaskill.

“We were initially planning to bring Israil back around September, but this opportunity came up and we all decided that this is a great step for his career,” said Madrimov’s manager Vadim Kornilov, in a press release on Wednesday. “We’re looking forward to a bigger test here with Walker then with previous opponents.”

Madrimov's footwork is a thing of beauty. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EQXCk2TWu5 — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) May 15, 2020

Walker, who is 12 years older than Madrimov at 37, has never been stopped, with his only losses coming to Patrick Day in 2017 and a 5-round majority decision loss to Brandon Adams in The Contender series in 2018. Since then, he has won three straight against limited competition in eight rounders.

Madrimov, a 2018 Asian Games gold medalist, turned pro in 2018 and now trains in Indio, Calif. with Joel Diaz.

“Madrimov had a great amateur career but, as a pro, he makes a lot of mistakes and I’ll be the guy to give him his first loss,” said Walker, who is promoted by Lou DiBella. “Despite the restrictions from the pandemic, I’ve been training and staying in shape. I’ve been in the gym since May and I just got back from sparring with Shawn Porter. I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this, my mind is focused, and I’m ready to take care of business on August 15.”

Also slated for the card is Madrimov’s Uzbek countryman Shakhram Giyasov (9-07 KOs) against Francisco Rojo (22-3, 15 KOs), plus prospects Nikita Ababiy, Raymond Ford and Marc Castro against opponents to be announced.