Stephen Fulton Jr is confident ahead of Angelo Leo fight

Undefeated junior featherweight contender Stephen Fulton Jr. believes Angelo Leo doesn’t stand a chance against him.

On August 1 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, the 26-year-old will headline Showtime Boxing’s return when he faces unbeaten Leo (19-0, 9 KOs) for the vacant WBO 126-pound title.

If Fulton were to be victorious, he would stand alone as the only current champion from Philadelphia.

Fulton hails from the western side of Philadelphia, a city where income inequality rivals that of developing nations.

By the time Fulton was 15 years old, he knew five friends that had been killed. But through and through, he has overcome, he has fought through tremendous amounts of adversity, and the city has always been there to support him.

“It means everything to me (to represent Philadelphia),” said Fulton on a Zoom conference with reporters Wednesday. “I feel like I always hold Philly on my back no matter what.”

If you can survive West Philly, you are one tough son of a gun, and Fulton has carried that not only throughout his life but also in his boxing career. Besides, he has faced seven undefeated fighters in his young career thus far, and none of them left unscathed, nor with their “0.”

Last August, Fulton (18-0, 8 knockouts), scored a sixth-round knockout of Isaac Avelar, who was then 16-0. Then in his most recent trip to the ring on January 25 in Brooklyn, he took on another unbeaten fighter, and easily outpointed Arnold Khegai, who held a record of 16-0-1.

In a previous interview, Fulton said he expected Leo to become the eighth victim of his class, and that he hadn’t been tested like him, nor did he have the mindset to overcome the vicissitudes that come with a bruising battle.

But Leo, calm and collected for much of the conversation, fired back with a comeback of his own.

“He can boast about his resume all he wants, but we’re both top five in the world, we’re both undefeated, so it doesn’t really matter when we get in there,” Leo said. “He has beaten undefeated fighters, but if you look between the lines, he’s been rocked, he’s been dropped in all of those fights. He’s not untouchable.”

Fulton leaned forward, with a smirk, and responded accordingly.

“Of course I’ve been down before, of course I’ve been rocked before, and look where I’m at,” Fulton said. “I’m still standing. I’m still here. I’m number one.”

When asked to list some of his personal motivations for the fight, Fulton gave it straight.

“I just want to beat him (and) get past him, which I will do,” he said. “I want to beat him, and then we’ll talk about (the) future or whatever else I want to do – I’m just focused on this right now.”