The Julio Cesar Martinez-McWilliams Arroyo WBC flyweight title fight is postponed

Looks like the world title fight between WBC flyweight titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez and McWilliams Arroyo that was scheduled to take place on August 15 is postponed, a source confirmed to The Ring Tuesday afternoon.

There are preliminary discussions for the Martinez-Arroyo fight to take place in September.

According to an article by ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez on Sunday, Martinez was diagnosed with a throat infection last week. Doctors told Martinez to rest for a week.

Martinez, who resides in Mexico City, was to defend his WBC title on a Matchroom Boxing USA card at a temporary outdoor venue in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The co-feature bout between undisputed welterweight champion Cecilia Braekhus and Jessica McCaskill, which will stream live on DAZN, could move up as the main event.

Martinez, 25, successfully defended his WBC title in his last bout on February 29 in Frisco, Texas, defeating Jay Harris by unanimous decision. The February 29 card was also the last fight Matchroom Boxing USA promoted since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Martinez (16-1, 1 NC, 12 knockouts) is currently ranked No. 3 by The Ring at 112 pounds and is trained by Eddy Reynoso, who also trains Ring Magazine champion Canelo Alvarez and is the 2019 BWAA Trainer of the Year, junior lightweight contender Oscar Valdez, undefeated lightweight Ryan Garcia and heavyweight contender Andy Ruiz.

A resident of Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Arroyo (20-4, 15 KOs) is the WBC flyweight mandatory challenger. The 34-year-old is the twin brother of has won his last three fights. He is the twin brother of former IBF junior bantamweight titleholder McJoe Arroyo.

