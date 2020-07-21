Ruben Torres faces Oscar Bravo on July 26 in Corona, California

Unbeaten Ruben Torres hopes to be the next fighter to add his name to the list of homegrown fighters Thompson Boxing promotes from club shows to a world title fight.



The lightweight prospect will face Oscar Bravo Sunday, July 26, at Omega Products International in Corona, California. The eight-round bout will precede the eight-round main event bout between lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover and Jorge Marron, Jr.

Both fights will be part of a ‘3.2.1. Boxing’ card, which will stream live on ThompsonBoxing. com (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT, $6.50 in the U.S. and Canada).

Thompson Boxing, which is based in Southern California, has promoted club shows in the cities of Ontario and Corona for 20 years, promoting the likes of Timothy Bradley, Yonnhy Perez, Mauricio Herrera, Josesito Lopez, Artemio Reyes, and most recently, former world junior featherweight titleholder Danny Roman.

Torres (12-0, 10 knockouts), who resides in Santa Monica, last fought on February 21 in Ontario, California, knocking out veteran Gabino Cota in Round 4. Torres has stopped five of his last six opponents.



The 22-year-old has emerged as a solid prospect under the Thompson Boxing stable thanks to trainer Danny Zamora and sparring the likes of Dutchover and other fighters in nearby Santa Fe Springs, where he trains. He will take a significant step-up in opposition in Bravo, who has served as a gatekeeper against some of the top fighters and prospects in the division.



“It is great to get back to action,” said Torres, who made his pro debut in August 2017 at the age of 19. “I want to thank Thompson Boxing for getting me back in the ring as fast as possible, and also I am excited to face Oscar Bravo, who I know is going to challenge me. It is nice to fight with my stablemate (Dutchover) on the same card. My coach and I, as well as those I am in the gym with, are very close, so this will be a very great experience since it will be just us and our opponents there live. I am looking forward to it.”

“Ruben is ready for this bout,” said Zamora, who also manages both Torres and Dutchover. “Ruben is a really good fighter, who works hard and is ready for whatever might happen that night. I expect big things from him.”

Bravo (25-9, 11 KOs) defeated Jonathan Arena by unanimous decision over six rounds in his last bout on January 21. He has won his last three bouts, all of which occurred in his hometown of Santiago, Chile.

The 32-year-old had lost six of his previous seven bouts, including to Diego Magdaleno, Sharif Bogere, Felix Verdejo, Xavier Martinez and Saul Rodriguez. Several media in attendance that night in February 2017 thought Bravo did enough to defeat Rodriguez, but he was on the short end of a split-decision loss.



Bravo believes having one of the best trainers in the sport in Joel Diaz will be in advantage in pulling off the upset victory.



“I’m the best I have ever been as far as being in shape,” said Bravo, who trained for the fight in Indio, California. “I was forced to stay in the States because of the (COVID-19) pandemic, but it’s a blessing in disguise as I’ve been training daily with coach Joel Diaz, Sr. I had to learn on the job as a boxer and I am better now than any fight prior. I am working extremely hard and I am focused on beating Ruben Torres, which I know I can do as I’m focused like no other time in my career.”



In the opening bout of the stream, featherweight Arnold Dinong (6-0, 1 KO) of Daly City, California will square off against San Diego’s Brandon Cruz (6-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing