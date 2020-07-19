Shane Mosley Jr. faces Jeremy Ramos on Vergil Ortiz-Samuel Vargas card

Photo by Cris Esqueda-Hoganphotos/ Golden Boy

After an extended break, Shane Mosley Jr. is ready to extend his winning streak on July 24 when he takes on Jeremy Ramos.

The bout will take place on the undercard of the Vergil Ortiz Jr.- Samuel Vargas main event, as the undefeated welterweight puts his “0” on the line at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, live on DAZN.

Mosley has won two consecutive fights since getting outpointed by middleweight contender Brandon Adams in the season five finale of “The Contender.”

“Camp has been going really great,” Mosley said. “I’ve been working with my strength and conditioning coach Larry Wade, as well as my head trainer Justin Gamber, and we have been getting everything in order for our first fight with Golden Boy.”

The promotional company signed Mosley, the son of former three-division world champion and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee “Sugar” Shane Mosley Sr., to a co-promotional deal back in February.

Mosley (15-3, 9 knockouts), 29, of Pomona, California, was set to face Abraham Cordero in an eight round contest on April 25 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif., on the undercard of the light heavyweight main event between former three-time titleholder Sergey Kovalev and Sullivan Barrera. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the card, as well as many others across the globe, were postponed or canceled.

“You know, that really was a bummer,” Mosley said. “Postponements and cancellations happen all the time. You never know when they’re going to come, but these circumstances were unlike any other.”

While some fighters may not see it from the same lens, Mosley saw it as an opportunity to rest his body and spend quality time with family.

“As an athlete, it sucked,” he explained. “But on the other token, it served as just another reminder on what’s important in life. Family comes first.”

Ramos (11-8, 4 KOs), 33, a Puerto Rican journeyman based in Colorado Springs, has lost eight of his last 10 contests, including by seventh-round knockout in his most recent fight last October.

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered massive swaths of California’s economy to close once again due to an increase in the spread of COVID-19, which included gyms, restaurants, and a plethora of other establishments.

When asked if the new executive order has had any adverse effect on his training, Mosley said it is just “business as usual.”

“Everything is good here,” he continued. “I’m just trying to focus on my fight and doing the best that I possibly can to perform at the highest level in the ring.

“As far as everything else that is happening (in the state of California), I’m not too worried about that – I can’t be worried. Boxing is serious business. I’m taking things one day at a time and on July 24th, we’ll be ready to get ourselves another win.”