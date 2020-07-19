Agit Kabayel outpoints Evgenios Lazaridis over 10 rounds in Germany

Fringe heavyweight contender Agit Kabayel defeated Evgenios Lazaridis by 10-round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Seebuhne Elbauenpark in Magdaberg, Germany. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 98-92.

Kabayel, who resides in Bochum, Germany, had not fought since March of last year when he outpointed Andriy Rudenko. His most notable victory was a 12-round majority decision over Derek Chisora in November 2017.

The 32-year-old Lazaridis had won four consecutive bouts since losing by knockout to the then-unbeaten Samuel Kadje in March 2018.

Kabayel (20-0, 13 knockouts) utilized an effective jab to set up straight right hands during the first half of the fight. Anytime the home favorite connected with a punch, the small, but vocal crowd at the outdoor venue would cheer wildly.

By the midway point of the fight, Lazardis was noticeably fatigued, fighting in spurts and throwing mostly arm punches. Kabayel mixed up his attack, targeting the body with left hooks and an occasional right uppercut to the head.

Kabayel attempted to score a knockout midway through Round 10, throwing everything he could at an exhausted Lazaridis, who kept himself alive by landing the occasional left-right combination. Kabayel connected on several punches but Lazaridis survived the session.

Lazaridis, who is originally from Athens, Greece and now resides in Frankfurt, Germany, drops to 16-3 (10 KOs.)

Heavyweight prospect Peter Kadiru (8-0, 4 KOs) of Hamburg, Germany, was awarded a third-round stoppage when Eugen Buchmuller was unable to continue after suffering an injury to his right shoulder.

The shorter Buchmuller was the aggressor from the opening bell, connecting with right hands, while Kadiru attempted to counter punch.

Just as the fight was getting competitive, Buchmuller went down on one knee with less than a minute gone in Round 2, He complained of pain to his right shoulder area but was allowed to continue after being checked over by a ringside physician.

Grimacing in pain from throwing right hands, Buchmuller remained game in Round 3, although Kadiru had begun to time him with counter rights of his own. At the end of the session, Buchmuller’s corner told referee Rene Fiebig to stop the fight to avoid aggravating his injury.

The 39-year-old Buchmuller, who is originally from Kazakhstan and now resides in Bremerhaven, Germany, falls to 16-6 (13 KOs.)

Heavyweight Collins Omondi Ojal (4-0, 2 KOs) defeated Georgij Fibich (1-1, 1 KOs) of the Czech Republic by unanimous decision over six rounds. Scores were 60-54, 60-54, and 60-55.

The 35-year-old Ojal is originally from Kenya and now resides in Regensdorf, Switzerland.

In super middleweight action, Artur Ohanyan Beck was successful in his pro debut, defeating Miguel Aguilar (11-66-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision. Beck, reportedly, was a four-time German amateur champion.

Featherweight Nina Meinke (10-2, 3 KOs) of Berlin defeated veteran Edina Kiss (15-13, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision over eight rounds. Kiss, who resides in Budapest, Hungary has now lost 10 of her last 12 bouts.

