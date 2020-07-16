Undefeated prospect Travell Mazion, age 24, dies in automobile accident

Photo by Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy

Travell Mazion, an unbeaten junior middleweight prospect, passed away Wednesday afternoon from an automobile accident in his hometown of Austin, Texas.

He would have turned 25 next Friday.

Oscar De La Hoya, the chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions, expressed his condolences Thursday morning on his social media accounts.

“I am still in disbelief. @black_magic92 you left us far too soon! Nice, young man with all the talent in the world. Not only did our sport take a huge hit with losing you but thew world lost a good one. You are forever Golden. My heart & prayers are with you & your family champ.

“Rest in peace.”

Golden Boy also put out a statement Thursday morning.

“We at Golden Boy are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Travell Mazion last night. Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring. We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace.”

Top Rank joins the boxing world in mourning the passing of Travell Mazion. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/XCljbqhWJ5 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) July 16, 2020

Mazion (17-0, 13 knockouts) last fought on January 11 in San Antonio, knocking out Fernando Castaneda in the opening round. In his previous fight on November 14 in Los Angeles, Mazion defeated Diego Cruz by unanimous decision over 10 rounds.

Mazion made his pro debut in April of 2013, stopping Rocky Young in the opening round.

Roberto Diaz, matchmaker for Golden Boy Promotions, expressed shock when he found out about Mazion.

“I received a message from his management last night that said ‘Call me. Urgent,’” Diaz told The Ring Thursday afternoon. “I knew Travell didn’t have a fight lined up so I knew right away that something was wrong. It was a shock. He was a happy, happy individual who was so full of life. He was a kid who had a lot of energy. Everyone had great things to say about him.”

“He had just renewed his (promotional) contract. He was a loyal Golden Boy fighter. People had asked why he didn’t fight often. I knew he had management issues in the past and had to deal with a bicep problem, a shoulder issue and a problem with his hernia.”

The news of Mazion’s passing also caught many people by surprise, including those who also fight under the Golden Boy Promotions banner, including undefeated welterweight Vergil Ortiz, Jr.

Diaz told The Ring Mazion was going to become a father. Mazion took time off from training to go to Austin and accompany his pregnant girlfriend for an ultrasound appointment.

Golden Boy Promotions will promote their first card since the COVID-19 pandemic began on July 24 in Indio, California, which will stream live on DAZN. Plans are put in place for a 10-count in memory of Mazion.

“Travell will be missed, but he will not be forgotten.”

