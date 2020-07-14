Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions cancels three cards in Mexico due to COVID-19 spike

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the boxing industry.

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions was scheduled to host cards on July 24, July 31 and August 7 at the San Carlos Plaza Resort and Convention Center in Sonora, Mexico.

However, due to the spike in cases throughout Mexico, San Carlos health officials have banned events until further notice.

“We are looking into rescheduling,” Veltre told The Ring. “I am in full support of the decision. Our top priority at RJJ is to keep everyone safe and healthy. We will be rescheduling these events as soon as officials say it is safe.”

The July 24 card was set to be headlined by undefeated 147-pound prospect Santiago Dominguez (21-0, 16 knockouts), 28, of Mexico, taking on fellow countryman Jose Rosario Cazarez (19-5-1, 10 KOs), 26, in a 10-round contest.

The decision was not a surprise, as Mexican authorities closed the U.S.-Sonora border for non-essential travel on July 4. Sonora Gov. Claudia Pavlovich cited surging COVID-19 cases in Arizona as one of the reasons why that decision was made.

RJJP has not held a fight since January 30 at Yakama Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington. In the main event, junior bantamweight Jade Bornea remained unbeaten with a split decision over Ernesto Delgadillo, who suffered his first defeat.