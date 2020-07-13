Edward Vazquez has fourth straight fight canceled after Luis Melendez tests positive for COVID-19

Photo from Vazquez's Facebook

The fourth time was not the charm for Edward Vazquez.

The 126-pound prospect was set to make his ESPN debut on Tuesday in an eight-round contest against Luis Melendez at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

Melendez (8-1, 6 knockouts), 22, a Puerto Rico native based in Miami, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and the fight was canceled. This marks the fourth time that Vazquez has lost out on a bout due to an opponent coming down with the coronavirus.

“Sorry to announce that once again my opponent has tested positive for COVID-19 one day out from fight night this time,” Vazquez said on social media. “Rona is undefeated against me, 4-0 now. Holy sh– this is unbelievable.”

Vazquez is (7-0, 1 knockout), of Fort Worth, Texas, is coming off his first knockout as a professional, when he scored a third-round knockout of Alejandro Moreno last November in a home state win.

“(It is) time to move on to better things in my life, boxing ain’t it right now,” he added. “Sorry once again to all my sponsors and all my supporters that were excited to watch me tomorrow night.

“I wish I knew what to say. Stay safe everyone and prayers to (Melendez).”

The Top Rank-promoted card will feature five fights, headlined by junior lightweight titleholder Jamel Herring’s second title defense against Jonathan Oquendo.