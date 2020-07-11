Olympic trials runner-up Jeremiah Milton to make pro debut on July 17

Photo from Milton's Facebook

Jeremiah Milton will make his professional debut on July 17 in Venice, Florida.

The 2020 Olympic Trials heavyweight silver medalist will take on Arkansas’ Cedric Washington in a four-round contest at the Venice Arena.

Milton, a 26-year-old from Tulsa, Oklahoma, announced back in January that he would forego the now-postponed Tokyo Olympics to turn pro.

“The Olympic qualifiers were going to take place in March, so turning professional fit some of my priorities at the time,” Milton said. “I just recently had my son; he was born through this COVID-19 chaos, so I have been spending time at home trying to be a father but also training to get ready for my first pro fight.”

But despite his hectic schedule, Milton told The Ring that his body “feels tremendous.”

“Camp has been going really smooth, and we have been progressing very well,” he stated. “I feel very strong and ready to put on a show.”

In hindsight, Milton considers himself lucky to be in the position he is in, considering the impact coronavirus has left on the world.

“As I said before, when I decided to turn pro, I wanted to move at a fast pace,” he explained. “With COVID-19, you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow, so I just wanted to get going. I have been thinking about this fight since April. I’m excited.”

Milton, who has only boxed for three years, was initially planning to make his pro debut before a hometown crowd in Tulsa on a Top Rank on ESPN card, but that was canceled due to COVID-19.

“I have been waiting to make my pro debut long enough,” he continued. “I have maintained my shape and being around my trainers, Justin Gamper and Larry Wade, we have been working tremendously hard in the gym, so the time to see what we are capable of is here.”