Dillian Whyte and trainer Mark Tibbs part ways ahead of Alexander Povetkin clash

With just over six weeks to go until his clash with Russia’s Alexander Povetkin, British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte is on the lookout for a new trainer.

Whyte, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at heavyweight, made the announcement via social media on Wednesday that he will no longer be working with trainer Mark Tibbs, ending their four-year association.

“Mark Tibbs and I are no longer working together as a boxer and trainer,” his post began.

“I’m training in Portugal, Mark has a young family, and his own new gym in the U.K. As it stands it just hasn’t worked out in the way we both hoped it would. Mark came into my team 4 years ago and has helped me turn into the world class fighter I am today. Mark is a great trainer and I always be grateful to him and his dad (Jimmy) for all they have done.”

The news will come as a surprise to many on the outside as there was no inkling that this was on the horizon. Unbeaten British cruiserweight prospect Richard Riakporhe, managed by Whyte, also announced that he is amicably parting ways with Tibbs as well.

Whyte (27-1, 18 KOs) is training in Portugal as part of his preparations for the Povetkin fight and will no doubt hope to make an announcement on a new trainer very soon.

Povetkin is rated No. 6 by The Ring at heavyweight.