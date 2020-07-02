Albert Bell outclasses, shuts out Mark Bernaldez in ESPN co-feature

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Toledo, Ohio native Albert Bell improved to 17-0 (5 KOs) with a decisive unanimous decision win over Filipino Mark Bernaldez Thursday night in “The Bubble” at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. All three judges scored it 100-90.

It didn’t exactly make for scintillating television in tonight’s Top Rank on ESPN co-main, yet Bell was in complete control throughout the ten round lightweight bout. The only real drama in the fight came in the ninth round. Toward the end of the round Bell appeared to hurt his hand after landing a hard, straight right on Bernaldez.

It felt like Bell could do whatever he wanted to against the much shorter, lesser-skilled Bernaldez (20-4, 14 KOs). Standing six inches taller than his opponent, Bell used his height and length advantages to keep Bernaldez out of range and off balance. Bernaldez, who resides in the same town, General Santos City, as Manny Pacquiao, never stopped trying. He just couldn’t find a way to get inside of Bell’s reach.

Bell landed 125 of 418 total punches (30%), to just 46 of 319 (14%) for Bernaldez. Bell also connected on more body blows (29 to 18).

Undercard results

In preliminary action, Dominican Republic native Elvis Rodriguez (7-0-1, 7 KOs) scored a TKO1 over Dan Murray. The southpaw scored with a hard power jab toward the end of the opening round, snapping Murray’s head back. Murray (5-4, 0 KOs) hit the canvas while covering his left eye and wincing in pain, prompting referee Robert Hoyle to immediately waive off the junior welterweight fight bout.

Samoan-born Patrick Mailata and Nigerian-born Kingsley Ibeh, both of whom now live and fight out of America, put on an entertaining six-round heavyweight scrap. The judges scored it 58-56 twice in favor of Ibeh, with a third score of 57-57. Ibeh scored by majority decision victory to improve to 5-1 (4 KOs), while Mailata lost for the first time as a pro to drop to 4-1 (2 KOs).

In the TV opener, two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (4-1, 3 KOs) avenged his pro debut loss from last August. The Cuban scored a shutout points win over Adan Gonzales (5-3-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round featherweight fight. All three judges scored it 60-54.

Mexican native Jose Enrique Durantes Vivas improved to 19-1 (10 KOs) with a unanimous decision victory over Atlanta-based Carlos Jackson, in an untelevised, ten-round featherweight bout. Jackson lost for the first time as a pro, dropping to 16-1 (11 KOs). All three judges scored it 97-93.

Michael Montero can be found on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram via @MonteroOnBoxing. His weekly podcast ‘The Neutral Corner’ can be heard on iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio and elsewhere.