WBC mandates Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell lightweight showdown

Luke Campbell (left) and Ryan Garcia are Ring-rated lightweight contenders.

For the last year, rising lightweight star Ryan Garcia has called for a significant fight.

His prayers have been answered.

The World Boxing Council announced in a letter Wednesday that it has voted to sanction an interim 135-pound title fight between Garcia and former title challenger Luke Campbell, The Ring’s No. 4-rated lightweight. Campbell’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, of Matchroom Boxing, announced it to the fight world via his Twitter account:

With Fortuna pulling out of the @luke11campbell fight, we have just been notified that the WBC have ordered Campbell v @KingRyanG Great fight! @dazn_usa @goldenboy 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9qxXzt3QrI — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) July 1, 2020

Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs), The Ring’s No. 5-rated lightweight, turned down a proposed July 4 bout over financial disagreements, which exacerbated rumors that the 21-year-old was in poor standing with his promoter, Golden boy Promotions. Both sides engaged in a highly-publicized spat before a multi-fight agreement was signed last year.

Golden Boy officials are reportedly set to meet Friday with Garcia, who is coming off a highlight-reel first-round knockout of Francisco Fonseca on February 14 in Anaheim, California.

Golden Boy and Matchroom Boxing have 48 hours to confirm their willingness to take on the fight, according to the WBC.

Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs) has not fought since August, when he was outpointed by three-belt lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. The 2012 Olympian Campbell also dropped a split decision in a 2017 135-pound title fight to then-titlist Jorge Linares.

The Garcia-Campbell winner would be in position for a mandatory shot at beltholder Devin Haney, who underwent shoulder surgery in December.