Adan Gonzales: ‘I want to be a world champion, and Robeisy Ramirez is standing in my way’

Adan Gonzales (left) pulled off an upset in beating two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Adan Gonzales is fighting for more than just respect when he takes on Robeisy Ramirez for the second time this Thursday.

In January, Jeremiah Baca, Gonzales’ cousin, was shot during a botched attempted robbery in Denver and his lifeless body was dropped off at the steps of a local urgent care. Nearly two months later, police apprehended three suspects, Adalberto Chavez, 21; Ricardo Padilla-Gonzalez, 23, and a juvenile male.

According to the Denver Police Department, gang activity has contributed to the city’s continuously rising homicide count. Gonzales, who was born and raised in the area, is fed up with it.

“I’m so sick of these people with nothing going for them going out and doing this sort of thing,” he stated. “The city is long overdue for an intervention, and, sadly, it takes death for people to wake up.”

Baca was just 17 years old at the time of his death.

“He was just trying to get his life in order,” Gonzales said. “He was my greatest supporter. There were times when I felt that this career wasn’t right for me, but he would always tell me to stick with it. He saw my potential, and I miss him so much.

“I’m fighting for him on July 2,” Gonzales said. “I’m not fighting just for him; I’m fighting for my kids, my family, and my city. All the attention is on me.”

Last August, the featherweight spoiled the pro debut of dual Olympic gold medalist Ramirez, who was floored in the opening seconds and wound up losing a four-round split decision at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

While Gonzales hasn’t fought since, Ramirez has racked up three consecutive victories by knockout.

“I would have liked to get a fight in last year, but I hurt my elbow, so I had to take some time off,” he explained. “But that’s okay, I recovered, and I am in great shape for the rematch.

Unlike their first contest, Gonzales (5-2-2, 2 knockouts), 23, will square off against Ramirez (3-1, 3 KOs) in a slated six-round affair at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas on the undercard of the junior welterweight contest between Jose Pedraza and Mikkel LesPierre.

Gonzales, who works as a landscaper, also criticized fighters who blame their inactivity on poor performances.

“I see all these guys who don’t fight very often making excuses when they don’t look good,” he added. “It’s no one else’s responsibility but yours to stay in shape. If you’re blowing up in weight and eating bad stuff, and making it harder on your body to perform, that’s on you.”

Gonzales was offered the rematch against Ramirez two weeks ago. While he isn’t exactly pleased with the short notice, he said that it won’t matter come fight night.

“They think that they caught me off guard, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Gonzales said. “Yeah, I would have liked more notice, but like I said, it’s my responsibility to be ready at any time, and I know he didn’t work as hard as me. I’m coming for Ramirez, and he better have his shit ready.

“This isn’t the amateurs, and on July 2, everyone is going to be reminded once again who I am and what I am capable of. I want to be a world champion, and Ramirez is standing in my way.”