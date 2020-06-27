Omar Aguilar remains unbeaten, stops Dante Jordan in first round

Photo by Top Rank/Zanfer

Junior welterweight Omar Aguilar remained unbeaten Saturday night, stopping former contender Dante Jardon in the opening round at the TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City.

The 21-year-old Aguilar, who resides in Ensenada, Mexico, improves to 18-0, 17 knockouts.

Así se vivió la ráfaga de golpes de Omar Aguilar desde ring side que obligó al réferi a detener el combate.#VolvemosConPunch #BercheltValenzuela pic.twitter.com/cpUfVTlVjL — Zanfer Box (@ZanferBox) June 28, 2020

Aguilar used his height and reach to rain punches down onto Jardon. A sweeping right cross to the head stunned Jardon, but he continued to fight back. Moments later, a barrage of punches by Aguilar staggered Jardon against the ropes, prompting referee Cesar Calderon Varela to stop the fight at 55 seconds.

Aguilar is promoted by Zanfer Promotions.

Jardon, who resides in Mexico City, drops to 32-7, 23 KOs.

In the opening bout of the ESPN telecast, junior featherweight Alan David Picasso (14-1, 5 KOs) of Mexico City defeated Florentino Perez by unanimous decision.

Through an experiment by the WBC and the boxing commission in Mexico City, six judges were used to scored the fight. Three judges at the TV Azteca Studios scored the bout 78-74, 79-73, and 79-74 for Picasso, while the three judges scoring the fight at home had Picasso winning 80-72.

Both fighters were on the attack from the opening bell. The shorter Perez stunned Picasso with a counter right hand to the head near the end of the opening round. Picasso, who made his pro debut at the age of 16, decided to box more in round two, working behind a steady jab and connecting with right hands and left hooks to the head and body.



As the bout progressed, Perez’s punch output dropped as he began to tire. Despite Picasso landing the more effective punches, Perez was game up until the final bell.

Perez, who resides in Monterrey, Mexico, drops to 14-6-2, 9 KOs.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing