‘Boxeo Telemundo’ series to begin on August 14

Yomar Alamo. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

All Star Boxing will commence its “Boxeo Telemundo” series on August 14, the promotional company announced Thursday.

Three more fight cards will follow as part of its summer series, including August 21 and 28, and September 4. Unbeaten junior welterweight Yomar Alamo, junior flyweight contender Jonathan Gonzalez and former lightweight contender Antonio Moran will be featured.

All four fight cards will take place at the Osceola Heritage Center in Kissimmee, Florida, and will air on Telemundo in a studio setting with no fans.

Back in April, All Star Boxing promoter Tuto Zabala, Jr. told The Ring that the second season debut of “Boxeo Telemundo,” which was originally scheduled to start May 1, would be cancelled.

The next telecast was scheduled to take place on May 8 at the Osceola Heritage Park. Since Florida governor Ron DeSantis ruled the WWE as an essential service in April, allowing the sports entertainment giant to air live events without an audience in nearby Orlando, Zabala had intentions of holding fights in Florida without fans. UFC also promoted three cards in Jacksonville in May.

But after speaking with officials and the state boxing commission, Zabala decided to postpone the Florida fights in May.

“We waited and we decided to postpone the May shows until further notice,” Zabala told The Ring on April 15. “We will return to action as soon as possible, but we have to respect this terrible (COVID-19 pandemic) situation.”

In place of the May cards, the Spanish-language network aired fights from its library during the 90-minute telecasts, including Canelo Alvarez as a prospect.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing