Abraham Nova remains confident ahead of Avery Sparrow fight

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Undefeated junior lightweight Abraham Nova believes he will be too much to handle for Avery Sparrow.

Nova (18-0, 14 knockouts), 26, a Puerto Rico native based in Albany, N.Y. , takes on Avery Sparrow in a scheduled 10-round affair in the chief support bout of a Top Rank on ESPN card at The Bubble at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

But Nova told The Ring that Sparrow is no walk in the park.

“Sparrow is a solid boxer,” Nova stated. “I’ve seen him spar (IBF lightweight titlist) Teofimo Lopez, and he did very well, especially considering that Lopez is a beast with great power and speed.”

Both Nova and Sparrow made weight for their bout Wednesday, which is taking place at a contract weight of 132 pounds on the undercard of the bantamweight fight between Australian contender Jason Moloney (20-1, 17 KOs) and former junior featherweight title challenger Oscar Negrete (19-2-2, 7 KOs).

Nova tipped the scales at 131.9 lbs., while Sparrow checked in at 131.5 lbs.

While Nova has much praise for his opponent, he cautions that “styles make fights.”

“Every fighter comes with a different style, and I feel like I bring something different to the table in terms of my skillset, my power, and the determination to get the victory.”

Whether the fight goes the distance or if a knockout is scored, Nova expects to have his hand raised victoriously at the end of the battle.

“Either way, I’m going to win the fight. I am not necessarily looking for the knockout, but trust me, if the opportunity arises, I’m getting Sparrow out of there.”

Sparrow (10-1, 3 KOs), of Philadelphia, has not fought since coming off a 15-month layoff to win a 10-round majority decision over fellow Philly rival Hank Lundy in March 2019.

The 26-year-old was supposed to fight rising lightweight star Ryan Garcia last Sept. 14 on a Golden Boy card on DAZN Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. However, the bout was canceled the day before when Sparrow was arrested by U.S. Marshals in a nearby Target parking lot due to an outstanding warrant regarding a gun charge in Philadelphia.

Nova, who started boxing at the age of 12 and fought over 178 amateur fights, added that his consistency will be a critical factor against Sparrow.

“As I said before, I am determined, and I am dedicated,” he continued. “I am in great shape, and I’m going to win.”