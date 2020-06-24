Andrew Moloney taken to hospital following Joshua Franco defeat, released Wednesday morning

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Andrew Moloney is in recovery after a brief stay in a Las Vegas-area hospital following his 12-round unanimous decision loss to Joshua Franco on Tuesday night.

Moloney was effective during the first two rounds but absorbed a lot of punishment the rest of the way. The previously unbeaten fighter was cut by a combination in the 10th and dropped in the 11th by a barrage of punches. He beat the count and traded in the pocket with Franco for the remainder of the contest.

According to a report filed by ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna, Moloney began vomiting immediately after leaving the ring area. As per Nevada Athletic Commission protocol, he was on his way to a medical tent inside the MGM Grand Conference Center.

Moloney, who complained of discomfort in his body from the number of punches landed by Franco, was placed on a stretcher and taken to University Medical Center as a precaution.

Upon arrival, Moloney was diagnosed with two perforated eardrums. He was released from the medical center early Wednesday morning.

Moloney (21-1, 14 knockouts), who resides in Kingscliff, Australia, was making his U.S. debut. The fight marked his third in a multi-year contract he signed with Top Rank last summer.

Coming in, the 29-year-old Moloney, who is managed by Tony Tolj, was rated No. 6 by The Ring at 115 pounds.

Bantamweight contender Jason Moloney (20-1, 17 KOs), Andrew’s twin brother, will face Mexico’s Leonardo Baez (18-2, 9 KOs) on Thursday night in a 10-round bout at the same venue.

