Blair Cobbs on switch to trainer Freddie Roach: ‘I wanted to gain some more skills’

Unbeaten welterweight prospect Blair Cobbs is sounding off on his recent split with trainer Clarence “Bones” Adams.

It was announced on June 8 that Cobbs was training under the guidance of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles.

Cobbs first linked up with Adams when he relocated to Las Vegas. He signed a promotional agreement with Golden Boy Promotions in 2017, and has since gone 7-0-1 with 4 knockouts. Still, he yearned for “a different perspective.”

“I don’t have any issues with ‘Bones’ or any of the other members of my previous team,” Cobbs told The Ring. “Ultimately, I wanted to gain some more skills, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to work with such a prestigious trainer like Freddie Roach.”

Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 knockouts), 30, of Philadelphia, added that this was a personal decision to move forward and to accomplish his goals.

“I want to give the fans an exciting fight every time I step into the ring,” he continued. “In order to do that, I felt that this change was a necessary step to take to be the most exciting man in boxing.

“I’m truly grateful to ‘Bones’ Adams for the opportunities that he provided me and for inspiring me into becoming the man that I am today. He will always be a notable figure in my life, and he has been a wonderful mentor.”

Cobbs, who is coming off a 10-round split decision victory over Samuel Neequaye in February, said he is open to working with Adams again in the future.

Cobbs first learned to box in Mexico, where he and his sister fled with their father, who at the time was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. He said he never lost an amateur bout in Mexico, and made his debut on June 28th off Route 29 in North Carolina, where he scored a first-round knockout.