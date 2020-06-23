Javier Martinez signs with Top Rank, amateur star will debut on June 30

Amateur standout Javier Martinez has signed a multi-year promotional contract with Top Rank, it has been announced.

Martinez, who was USA Boxing’s top-rated fighter at 165 pounds, will make his professional debut June 30 on an ESPN telecast that will take place at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.

The 24-year-old Martinez, who resides in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, competed in approximately 160 amateur fights, winning a handful of national titles and a USA Elite National Championship in 2018.

Despite winning the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trails, Martinez was selected as an alternate for the for the games, which will be held next year in Tokyo. After consulting with his family and manager, Tim VanNewhouse, Martinez decided to turn pro.

“I knew it would be hard for me to qualify for the Olympics, so when I found out they chose someone else, it made no sense for me to stay,” said Martinez, whose parents migrated to Milwaukee from Mexico. “I got this opportunity from Top Rank, so why not? I have a great promotional company and manager behind me.”

“I’ve just been beating everyone in the country the past three, four years, so the time was right to make my next move.”

VanNewhouse, who is part of the Split-T Management group, has signed several other amateur fighters in recent months, including welterweight Marcus Valle, lightweight Dalis Kaleiopu and junior middleweight Kahshad Eliot.

VanNewhouse believes Martinez has the talent to make it to the top in the sport.

“With Javier’s amateur credentials, fan-friendly style and Top Rank’s amazing track record at developing amateurs into champions, this is a win-win for everyone,” said VanNewhouse. “I look forward to a big future for Javier, and I’m eager for everyone to see his pro debut.”

Martinez will be trained by Jorge Capetillo, who has recently worked with Ring Magazine heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, as well as former world titleholders Jessie Magdaleno and Antonio DeMarco.

Martinez hopes to become the second Milwaukee resident to win a world title belt (Pinky Mitchell was the first). The youngest of five children, Martinez is also a father who wants to build a legacy for himself and his family.

“I do this for my family. I do it for my kid,” said Martinez, who has a seven-year-old son. “I want to represent Milwaukee and my parents, who came to this country with nothing and built a life for my brothers and me.”

