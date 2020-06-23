Miguel Berchelt focused on Eleazar Valenzuela, Oscar Valdez will have to wait

Miguel Berchelt. Photo by Tom Hogan/ Hogan Photos/ Golden Boy Promotions

Big-punching WBC junior lightweight titleholder Miguel Berchelt will face Eleazar Valenzuela in a scheduled 10-round non-title bout at Gimnasio TV Azteca in Mexico City on Saturday.

Berchelt, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 130 pounds, appreciates the circumstances aren’t ideal but is glad to be returning to the ring after an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Fighting in a TV studio without fans is something weird for everybody,” Berchelt (37-1, 33 knockouts) told The Ring through promoter Mario Abraham. “I know this is not the kind of fight I am used to; it’s not a championship fight and the opponent is not like the last ones, but I am looking forward to going in the ring. I haven’t fought since last November and I need to be active.”

The 28-year-old Mexican’s only loss came against journeyman Luis Eduardo Florez in March 2014. That shocking setback has taught him to keep his feet on the ground.

“I have learned that there is no small opponent in the ring,” Berchelt offered. “All the fighters have dreams and I have to take this fight seriously. I saw Valenzuela against Jono Carroll in Hermosillo and it won’t be easy at all.”

Berchelt flew from his training camp in Hermosillo to Mexico City one week ahead of this fight and has been taking part in various testing protocols to ensure that he is fit to fight.

Prior to the pandemic, there was a lot of talk about Berchelt facing fellow Mexican Oscar Valdez in a can’t miss matchup.

“I hope that fight can be made this year,” he said. “But I understand that the most important thing is everybody’s health.”

Abraham, the president of Maxboxing Promotions, co-promotes Berchelt with Zanfer Promotions. He feels that Berchelt-Valdez will happen when the time is right.

“We have to be patient with COVID-19,” said Abraham. “We all think the fight against Valdez is a great fight and it should be with fans in the arena. Fighters have to be active, that’s why we took this fight in the meantime.”

Valenzuela turned professional in 2012. The Guasave, Sinaloa native is known for his durability and has gone rounds with former world title challenger Eduardo Ramirez (L UD 6), reigning WBO 122-pound titleholder Emanuel Navarrete (L UD 8) and the aforementioned Carroll (L UD 10) in losing efforts. Valenzuela currently sports a record of 21-13-4, (16 KOs).

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright