Omar Aguilar looks to extend unbeaten streak at the expense of Dante Jardon

Aguilar stops Fernando Sanchez in one round.

Up-and-coming junior welterweight Omar Aguilar will face perennial fringe-contender Dante Jardon in a 10-round contest at the Gimnasio TV Azteca in Mexico City on Saturday.

On paper, Aguilar (17-0, 16 knockouts) will be facing the toughest and most experienced opponent of his career to date.

“I think it will be a tough fight,” Aguilar told The Ring. “He is a seasoned fighter and throws good punches. I see that he fights coming forward and there is opportunity to connect punches.

“I hope for an interesting fight. It seems to be the hardest test, but until we are in the ring [we won’t know]. I will do my best.”

The 21-year-old puncher, who has trained in his hometown of Ensenada, as well as nearby Tijuana, flew to Mexico City a week early due to strict testing measures.

His promoter, Fernando Beltran of Zanfer Promotions, believes the sky is the limit for the talented 140-pounder.

“Omar Aguilar is an old-school type of fighter,” said Beltran. “He has the type of skill set the great ones develop with experience. This kid already has that. His left hook to the liver is the best I’ve seen from a prospect.

“His presence and the way he puts pressure on in the ring make me forget that I’m watching a prospect. He has a bright future. He will be making big noise this year. Make sure to remember his name.”

Jardon turned professional in 2006. The Mexico City native has scored wins over former world titleholders Gamaliel Diaz (KO 8) and Juan Carlos Salgado (UD 12), as well as long-time contender Miguel Roman (UD 12). He also challenged then-WBC junior lightweight titleholder Takashi Miura in December 2013 but was stopped in nine rounds.

The 32-year-old veteran sports a record of 32-6 (23 KOs) and is on a two-fight winning streak.

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright