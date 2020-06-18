Robeisy Ramirez gets shot to avenge Adan Gonzales loss on July 2

Adan Gonzales (left) pulled off an upset in beating two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez has racked up three consecutive knockout victories, but a thorn still lingers.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist will have an opportunity to avenge his only defeat when he faces Adan Gonzáles, the man who knocked him down and outpointed him last August in his professional debut, in a rematch on July 2 at The Bubble inside the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

The fight will take place on the undercard of 130-pound titleholder Jamel Herring’s second defense of the WBO title against Puerto Rico’s Jonathan Oquendo.

Ramirez’s trainer, Ismael Salas, revealed the news.

“When the people of Top Rank approached us with this proposal, we accepted it immediately,” Salas told Tha Boxing Voice.com via BoxingScene. “Gonzales is a thorn that still hurts Robeisy on the inside, and once we remove that thorn, it will allow us to look forward without stopping.”

Virtually no one gave Gonzáles a shot at beating Ramirez, but not only did he win the fight, he also floored him seconds into the contest with a left hook.

But Salas assures that the second fight will be nothing like the first.

“Robeisy on that occasion kind of froze a little and in his corner they couldn’t get him out of the lethargy, they couldn’t keep him focused,” Salas added. “Everything will be very different now. The inner giant and the enormous talent inside of him has been awakened. On July 2nd, we’ll remove the thorn.”

Gonzales, speaking to The Ring Thursday evening, issued a stern warning to Ramirez (3-1, 3 knockouts), 26, of Cuba.

“I ain’t a little thorn,” he stated. “They better start talking about removing a tree stump, and that shit ain’t easy.”

Gonzales (5-2-2, 2 KOs), 23, of Denver, has not fought since beating Ramirez. He added that if Ramirez underestimates him again, he should “expect a world of hurt.

“I ain’t coming to play with this dude at all. I want what he has — I want it all. And I ain’t gonna stop until I get it.

“I don’t care how short of a notice this is. I’ve been in shape, so bring it. On July 2, I hope Ramirez is ready to feel some shit because he’s gonna get hit with some heat.”

Multiple inquiries to speak with Ramirez went unreturned at time of publication.