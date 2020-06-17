Photos: Jose Pedraza, Mikkel LesPierre make weight in Vegas

All photos by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Both Jose Pedraza and Mikkel LesPierre made weight Wednesday afternoon for their ten round junior welterweight tomorrow.

Pedraza (26-3, 13 knockouts) of Cidra, Puerto Rico weighed in at at 140.4 pounds, while LesPierre (22-1-1, 10 KOs) of Brooklyn, N.Y. weighed in at 141 pounds even. The fight will be the second for Pedraza at junior welterweight, as the former 130 and 135-pound titleholder looks to bounce back from his loss to Jose Zepeda last September.

LesPierre, who is four years older than Pedroza at 35, is fighting for the first time since switching head trainers to Joan Guzman. He has won once since suffering the lone defeat of his career, a unanimous decision loss to Maurice Hooker in March of 2019.

In the ten round co-featured bout, Gabriel Flores Jr. (17-0, 6 KOs) of Stockton, Calif. faces Josec Ruiz (21-2-3, 14 KOs). Both fighters weighed in at 132.4 pounds.

The fight card begins on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Other weights:

Six rounds: Adrian Servin 118 lbs vs. Robert Rodriguez 120.3 lbs

Four rounds: Victor Rodriguez 140.2 lbs vs. Justin Horsley 140.7 lbs

Four rounds: Frevian Gonzalez 129.4 lbs vs. Jose Martinez 127.8 lbs

Six rounds: David Kaminsky 164.3 lbs vs. Clay Collard 163.6 lbs