Miguel Berchelt-Eleazar Valenzuela set for June 27 in Mexico City

WBC junior lightweight titleholder Miguel Berchelt will face Eleazar Valenzuela on June 27, Top Rank has announced.

The 10-round lightweight non-title bout will take place at the Azteca TV Studios in Mexico City and will air live on ESPN (11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT).

Berchelt, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 130 pounds, last fought on November 2 in Carson, California, when he knocked out Jason Sosa in Round 4. It was the Merida, Mexico native’s fifth consecutive stoppage.

The 28-year-old Berchelt (37-1, 33 knockouts) captured the WBC title by knocking out Francisco Vargas in January 2017 and has made six successful defenses.

There is no word if “El Alacran” will fight again at 130 pounds, or if Saturday’s fight signals a permanent move to the lightweight division.

Berchelt has been mentioned as a possible opponent for Gervonta Davis, who now fights at 135 pounds.

Valenzuela (21-13-4, 16 KOs), who resides in Guasave, Mexico, was stopped by Miguel Parra in the opening round of his last bout on December 20. In a recent outing, he lost by unanimous decision to former world title challenger Jono Carroll. Other notable bouts include decision losses to Zou Shiming in April 2013 and Emanuel Navarrete in August 2016.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Omar Aguilar (17-0, 16 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico will square off against Mexico City’s Dante Jardon (32-6, 23 KOs) in a 10-round bout. The 21-year-old Aguilar has won his last six bouts by knockout.

Lightweight Mauricio Lara (18-2, 12 KOs) of Mexico City will face Humberto Galindo (12-0-1, 9 KOs) in a 10-round bout. Galindo, who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Riverside, made his pro debut at the age of 16.

