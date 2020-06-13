Gary O’Sullivan wants to manage boxers after his fighting career is over

Photo / @GoldenBoyBoxing

Gary O’Sullivan already has an idea of what he wants to do when his boxing career is over.

“I would honestly love to manage fighters,” O’Sullivan told The Ring. “I think I would do a much better job at that than training.”

But the former middleweight contender isn’t ready to give up on his dream of winning a title just yet.

“I’m not looking forward to that side of life just yet,” he added. “I’ve been boxing for a long time, and my mission has yet to be completed.

O’Sullivan is no stranger to upset wins. In December 2017, he knocked out former hot middleweight prospect Antoine Douglas in the seventh round of their scheduled 10-round contest.

“That was probably the biggest victory of my career,” he recalled. “I beat him, and I beat him up bad to the point that he didn’t want to fight anymore. He hasn’t laced up a pair of gloves since that night. I’ve ended the careers of multiple fighters.”

However, O’Sullivan admitted that he carries some regrets over how his career has transpired.

“My biggest regret was pursuing my dream of becoming a world champion as a middleweight,” O’Sullivan said. “I’ve had nine bouts as a junior middleweight, and I wish I stayed at 154-pounds. The opportunities, however, were at 160, and unfortunately for me, I faced a lot of excellent fighters and bigger men.”

O’Sullivan (30-4, 21 knockouts), 35, wants to move down to junior middleweight to challenge Patrick Teixeira (31-1, 22 KOs).

“I think I could really give Patrick Teixeira a run for his money,” O’Sullivan said. “I’m a better fighter now than I ever was and I have more experience.

“Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, I have been developing better techniques by studying fighters like Canelo Alvarez. The pandemic has allowed me to rest and focus on technique rather than the stress of getting in shape for fights. I’m not saying that I’m going to be the next Canelo by any means, but the techniques that I have learned will be very beneficial for me once we get back.”

O’Sullivan is coming off an 11th-round stoppage defeat to undefeated Jaime Munguia, who was making his debut at 160-pounds following a successful campaign as a titleholder at junior middleweight.

“I just wish he didn’t hit me with so many low blows,” O’Sullivan said. “By the end of the fight, I was basically fighting with one leg because of all the low shots.”