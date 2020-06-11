Jessie Magdaleno wins DQ over Yenifel Vicente due to low blows

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

After four points were deducted for numerous low blows, referee Robert Byrd had seen enough.

Featherweight contender Jessie Magdaleno was declared the winner by disqualification in the tenth and final round due to Yenifel Vicente’s inability to keep his punches above the waistline Thursday night at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Magdaleno (28-1, 18 knockouts), who is ranked No. 9 by The Ring, had been in control for most of the fight after scoring two knockdowns.

The victory over Vicente was Magdaleno’s third in a row since losing by knockout to Isaac Dogboe in April 2018. Dogboe claimed Magdaleno’s WBO junior featherweight title with the victory.

After meeting with his team after the loss to Dogboe, Magdaleno decided to move up and campaign at featherweight, citing difficulty making 122 pounds. Magdaleno has managed to get himself into title contention, but had to get by Vicente to face the top names in the sport later this year or in 2021.



On paper, Vicente, who has mostly campaigned as a junior featherweight, figured to provide a decent test Thursday night. Unfortunately, Magdaleno had to deal with a rugged style and dirty tactics from Vicente.



Midway through the opening round, the southpaw Magdaleno dropped Vicente with a counter right hook to the head. Vicente did not look visibly hurt as he beat the count.



Magdaleno was the more effective fighter during the first half of the fight, boxing from the outside as Vicente walked him down and attempted to cut off the ring. Once Vicente pinned Magdaleno against the ropes or in a corner, he was able to score with an occasional hook or cross.

About a minute into round 4, Vicente landed a right hand below the belt of Magdaleno, who winced in pain and turned away against the ropes. As referee Robert Byrd attempted to step in between the two fighters to stop the action, Vicente landed another right hand to the head that dropped Magdaleno face-down to the canvas.



Magdaleno remained on the canvas, but was able to get up and told a ringside physician he was able to continue. Byrd deducted three points from Vicente, one for the low blow and the other for the punch after Byrd attempted to step in between both fighters.



Despite feeling the impact of the low blow, Magdaleno continued to dominate the action. With about 30 seconds left in round 5, Magdaleno dropped Vicente again with a right hook to the head. Vicente was able to beat the count and fought on.

Two points were deducted from Yenifel Vincente for this low blow and follow up punch. #MagdalenoVicente pic.twitter.com/9W8Sclrhgv — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 12, 2020

Magdaleno was content to outbox Vicente throughout the second half of the fight. He allowed Vicente to close the distance, but easily countered him to the head or would make Vicente miss with wide left hooks or right hands. There were instances when Magdaleno did stand in the pocket with Vicente, throwing and landing two or three-punch combinations.



Moments into round 10, Vicente landed another punch below the belt of Magdaleno, who went down from the impact of the punch. After Magdaleno was able to continue, referee Robert Byrd deducted another point from Vicente. About a minute later, Vicente was disqualified at 1:38 after landing a another low blow.

“He was a rugged fighter,” said Magdaleno, who is promoted by Top Rank and managed by Frank Espinoza. “He was a tough veteran. I tip my hat off to him. He knew what he was doing. Tough guy, but I wasn’t going to let him get in my head. I kept my composure, got the win and we move on to the next one.”

Magdaleno is the mandatory challenger to the WBC title, which is held by Gary Russell, Jr. He is also ranked No. 4 by the WBO. Asked after the fight which world titleholder at 126 pounds he would prefer to fight, Magdaleno replied, “All of them.

“Gary Russell, I’m coming for you. But like I’ve said before, I want any of the champions at 126 pounds. I want to be a two-division world champion. Simple as that.”



Vicente, who is originally from the Dominican Republic and now resides in Miami, Florida, drops to 36-5-2 (1 NC, 28 KOs).

Southern California-based lightweights Mike Danny Sanchez and Eric Mondragon fought to a majority-decision draw over four rounds.



One judge scored the bout 39-37 for Mondragon (3-0-1, 2 KOs), while the other two judges scored the bout 38-38.



The southpaw Sanchez (6-0-1, 2 KOs) dropped Mondragon with a left uppercut to the head moments into the fight. Mondragon himself scored a knockdown just before end of the round, dropping Sanchez with a right hand to the head.



Bantamweight Gabriel Muratalla, who is a preschool teacher in Rancho Cucamonga, California and is trained by Robert Garcia, knocked out Fernando Robles of Pearland, Texas at 2:33 of the opening round.



A right cross dropped Robles (2-3) to the canvas, prompting referee Robert Byrd to step in and stop the fight.



