Robeisy Ramirez conqueror Adan Gonzales not impressed with first-round knockout

Adan Gonzales (left) pulled off an upset in beating two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez kicked off Tuesday’s Top Rank on ESPN card with a first-round knockout of Yeuri Andujar.

However, the man who once spoiled the former amateur star’s professional debut was not that impressed.

Adan Gonzales (5-2-2, 2 knockouts) dropped Ramirez with a clean left hand in the opening seconds of their August 2019 bout en route to an upset four-round split decision win that should have been unanimous at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

“Robeisy would never do that to me,” Gonzales told The Ring late Wednesday evening. “He’s scared to fight me again.”

Gonzales also revealed that Top Rank, which promotes Ramirez, a double Olympic gold medalist, has reached out to him about the possibility of a rematch, but the process has been difficult.

“They have been dicking me around about fighting him again,” Gonzales said. “He’s contractually obligated to fight me again, so he can’t run away from me forever. I’m always going to be in his head. Just send the contract, and we’ll fight. That simple.”

No matter what the demands are, Gonzales fully expects to defeat Ramirez again. But he also feels that he deserves more money for winning their first fight.

“I won the first fight, and it wasn’t even close,” he continued. “It wouldn’t make sense to fight again for the same amount of money when I clearly dominated him the first time. It’s like a slap in the face.

“I’m a fighter. I just want to show everyone that the first fight was no fluke and that I’m the better man.”

The 23-year-old also jabbed at his arch-rival’s most recent opponent.

“That’s what Top Rank wants for Ramirez – easy fights,” Gonzales said of Andujar. “I showed everyone the blueprint to beat this guy and standing in front of him, not moving, and taking unnecessary punishment is not it.”

Gonzales has not fought since defeating Ramirez. He was expected to fight last December but suffered a left elbow injury while sparring.