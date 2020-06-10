New Faces: LaVonte Early

LaVONTE EARLY

Alias: The World Class Gentleman

Age: 26

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Weight class: junior welterweight

Height: 5-foot-9 (175 cm)

Amateur record: 55-4

Turned pro: 2016

Pro record: 10-0 (5 knockouts)

Trainer: Adam Esposito

Manager: Travon McEntyre

Promoter: Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions

Instagram: @von_wcg

Site: wcgsociety.com

Best night of pro career and why: Earley says there are two particular moments that stand out to him. One on fight night, the other in the gym.

“The first would have to be the day I got a chance to visit and spar at the Mayweather gym in Las Vegas. I had more than my fair share of people tell me how difficult it would be, how the gym energy was, and how stiff the competition was. That was something that only fueled me and made me want to challenge myself. When we got there, we weren’t exactly met with open arms, but weren’t completely dismissed either. The tension was definitely there. Seeing all the faces that I had only known from TV, I thought to myself, “This place, this energy, this edge – I belong here”. The experience of training there gave me too much to even describe with words.”

“The second would have to be my last fight (against Marklin Bailey on September 21, 2019; see below, to see the winner’s grin, on fight night) for the National Boxing Association (NBA) junior welterweight Americas title. I felt like this night was earned from several angles; my preparation in the gym, the opponent selection, and building relationships on the promotional side of the business. It was the full package in all of those aspects.”

“After winning and making my way to 10-0 (5 KOs), which is a good milestone for a lot of prospects coming up, I thought to myself, “This is the beginning of the beginning.” It gave me a whole new boost of motivation and feeling of accomplishment. I believe that confidence is built from saying you’re going to do something, then following through on your word. I said that I would make it to this point, and I, as well as my team, made that happen.”

Worst night of pro career and why: In March of 2018, while sparring with Brooklyn-based junior welterweight Zachary Ochoa (21-1, 7 KOs), Earley suffered the first major injury of his athletic career. As he slipped a punch his foot sunk through a weak spot in the ring mat, severely rupturing ligaments in his midfoot. Commonly known as a “Lisfranc” injury, the damage to the arch of his foot required significant rehab. It would keep him out of the ring for an entire calendar year.

“I thought my career was over. I was in crutches for months. I didn’t know if I’d ever even walk the same again. There are not many feelings in this world worse than the feeling of a crushed dream. That was the only thing going through my mind the day that injury happened. All of the talk of recovery and getting back to normal goes in one ear and out the other, it just sounds like white noise. Injuries can take an athlete to a dark place.”

“Despite it being one of the worst days of my career, I credit a lot of the resilience, mental fortitude, and toughness I have now to that time of strife. So in the end, everything came full circle and it made me better.”

Next fight: Opponent, date, and venue announcement expected soon.

Why he’s a prospect: Earley had several notable accomplishments as an amateur. He won the North Carolina Golden Gloves five times. He would go on to place second in the southeast regionals in 2016, losing to Money Powell IV (10-1, 6 KOs) by one point.

“That loss was tough. I had pneumonia during training and couldn’t cut down to 141-pounds, so I had to fight a division higher. I ended up facing Money Powell in the finals at 152-pounds. It was funny because I originally weighed in at 148-pounds; they actually told me that I needed to gain a few pounds before the fight. I definitely wasn’t at my best.”

Since turning pro in late 2016, Earley has built quite a following in his hometown. His mother, LaVonda Earley-Stacey, created Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions in 2018 and the family has self-promoted his last four bouts. They’ve drawn larger crowds and local media attention with each event. His almost 16K Instagram following was organically built, no “pay for followers” services or bots.