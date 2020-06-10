Photos: Jessie Magdaleno, Yenifel Vicente make weight for Thursday fights

All photos by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Both Jessie Magdaleno and Yenifel Vicente made the contract weight of 128 pounds for Thursday night’s 10-round bout at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).



At Wednesday’s weigh-in, Vicente weighed in at 126.5 pounds. Magdaleno initially weighed 128.2 pounds, but later returned to the scale to weigh in at 127.9 pounds.

Magdaleno (27-1, 18 knockouts), who is the ranked No. 9 by The Ring, defeated former world title challenger Rafael Rivera in his last bout on August 17. The 28-year-old has won his last two bouts since his knockout loss to Isaac Dogboe in April 2018, losing the WBO junior featherweight title in the process.



The Las Vegas resident is the younger brother of former world title challenger Diego Magdaleno and is managed by Frank Espinoza.



Vicente (36-4-2, 28 KOs), who is originally from the Dominican Republic and now resides in Miami, Florida, knocked out Rodolfo Hernandez Montoya in round 4 of his last bout on October 26. The fight came three months after losing by decision to unbeaten Tramaine Williams.

In what should be a competitive fight, Adam Lopez will square off against Luis Coria in a 10-round featherweight bout.



Lopez (13-2, 6 KOs), who resides in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale, faced Oscar Valdez on one-day’s notice on November 30, dropping Valdez in round 2 before he was eventually stopped. He is trained by James ‘Buddy’ McGirt.

Coria (12-2, 7 KOs) has stopped his last three opponents since his split-decision loss to Thomas Valdez in November 2018. He is trained by Robert Garcia and resides in Moreno Valley, California.



A pair of four-round bouts will round out the Top Rank card.



In a clash of unbeaten Southern California lightweights, Eric Mondragon (3-0, 2 KOs) will face Mike Danny Sanchez (6-0, 2 KOs).



Unbeaten bantamweight Gabriel Muratalla (2-0, 2 KOs) of Fontana, California will square off against Pearland, Texas’ Fernando Robles (2-2).



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing