Junior Younan signs managerial deal with Peter Kahn

Unbeaten Junior Younan has signed a managerial deal with Peter Kahn, it was announced Friday afternoon.

Younan is the latest fighter to sign with Kahn’s Fight Game Advisors, which also represents former world title challenger Amir Imam, lightweight contenders Emmanuel Tagoe and George Kambosos, fringe welterweight contender Chris van Heerden, junior lightweight Andy Vences, and welterweight prospect Xander Zayas.

Younan (15-0-1, 10 knockouts), who resides in Brooklyn, New York, has not fought since March 9 of last year, when he defeated gatekeeper Derrick Findley by unanimous decision.

Campaigning between super middleweight and light heavyweight, the former amateur standout has fought on a handful of televised shows. In his most notable bout, which took place in February 2018 on a ‘ShoBox’ telecast, Younan squared off against Ronald Ellis and fought to a split-decision draw over 10 rounds.

The 24-year-old is confident he can make noise with Kahn managing his career.

“I’m very excited for this next chapter in my career,” said Younan. “Sometimes it’s easy to get turned off from the sport, so when you meet a guy like Peter who has a strong passion for what he does it’s very refreshing. I’m focused on the path ahead and can’t wait to be back in the ring.”

Kahn agrees.

“As a top prospect, undefeated in 16 fights, Junior is only three fights away from becoming a world title contender,” said Kahn. “Aside from talent, Junior has the work ethic and character to become one of the top names in the sport. I am honored that his father and trainer, Sherif, has also entrusted me in guiding his son’s career moving forward.”

“I believe timing is everything,” said Sherif Younan Sr. “I had the pleasure of meeting Peter while training Paulie Malignaggi. I had always heard great things about him and loved his energy and ideas in relation to Junior and the rest of his fighters. I’m very excited for this partnership and truly believe it will lead to a world title.”

Younan was an amateur standout before turning pro in November 2013. He was the 2011 National Junior Olympic Champion, a four-time National Silver Gloves Champion, a three-time National PAL Champion and a two-time National Junior Golden Gloves Champion.

