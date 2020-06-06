Roy Jones Jr. Promotions returns to business in July, two shows planned

Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions will begin putting on fight cards next month after being idle since January due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are resuming fights on July 24th and August 7th in Mexico,” CEO Keith Veltre told The Ring. “Both events will take place at the San Carlos Plaza Resort and Convention Center in Sonora.”

Veltre, who owns two hotels in Panama, said that hosting bouts in Mexico made the most sense from a financial standpoint while the U.S. continues to recover from COVID-19.

“With my relationships and casinos in South America, it makes more sense to have fights there,” he stated. “Without fans allowed in the United States, we must look at all options that help us move forward and South America is our best opportunity.

“These are challenging times, and promotional companies need to be creative until America allows fans. We plan on honoring our contract with the UFC and look forward to holding multiple fights a month.”

As previously reported by The Ring last month, RJJP also helped small businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. The company paid a $1,000 fine for a local business owner in Nevada who was mulcted for re-opening their barbershop after Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered all non-essential operations to cease.

RJJP has not held a fight since January 30 at Yakama Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington. In the main event, junior bantamweight Jade Bornea remained unbeaten with a split decision over Ernesto Delgadillo, who suffered his first defeat.