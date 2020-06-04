Tourist Information Podcast: Donald McRae

Welcome to Tourist Information: Insiders looking out and outsiders looking in from the world of boxing, a podcast hosted by noted writer Brin-Jonathan Butler.

Brin’s latest guest is Donald McRae, the award-winning author of eleven non-fiction books, which have featured sporting icons, legendary trial lawyers and heart surgeons. He has twice won the prestigious William Hill Sports Book of the Year, for Dark Trade and In Black & White. He is a three-time Interviewer of the Year winner and has also won Sports Feature Writer of the Year on three separate occasions for his work in the Guardian.

Says Brin: “The breadth and depth of Donald McRae’s work in journalism and books marked him pretty early on as someone boxing was lucky to have covering our sport. Don has also been something of a mentor for me as I think he’s been for many other journalists trying to break in to print in magazines and books. It was a delight to go a little long with this interview and give him some time to elucidate his journey from South Africa to where he’s gotten in his career and life.”