Jamel Herring enters management field, ‘Release the Beasts’ card goes ahead Saturday

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Jamel Herring may be preparing for a defense of his WBO junior lightweight title later this summer, but he is also fulfilling a new responsibility in boxing – that of a manager.

Herring, who is rated No. 3 by The Ring at 130 pounds, will be keeping tabs on junior lightweight Desmond Jarmon and bantamweight Shawn Simpson as the unbeaten fighters contest stay-busy bouts this Saturday.

Jarmon will take on veteran Mike Fowler and Simpson will square off against Dakota Laster in six-round bouts at the Never Surrender MMA Gym in Abilene, Kansas. Both fights will be part of a hybrid ‘Release the Beasts’ card that is promoted by Carden Combat Sports and will stream live on FITE TV (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

Saturday’s card will be the first to take place in the United States in almost two months as events the world over were postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herring decided to begin working with fighters last year and is supported by his own manager, South California-based businessman Jerry Cazarez.

“Jamel and I are proud of the work we (are) doing with our company ‘First to Fight,’” said Cazarez, who co-manages Jarmon and Simpson along with Herring. “We want to give fighters an opportunity to get where they want to get (to) and beyond. Our experience comes from the relationships we have built in the sport.”

“Both (fighters are) talented, obviously,” stated Herring. “They just need the right people around them, like us, to help showcase it. Their ceiling is high as long as they stay focused and trust in our plans.”

Jarmon (8-0, 4 knockouts), who resides in Cincinnati, Ohio, has not fought since defeating Canton Miller by majority decision on January 19 of last year. After stopping four of his first five opponents, he has won his last three bouts by decision.

Cazarez, who also manages the unbeaten Seniesa Estrada, believes Jarmon is for real.

“I’m really excited about working with Desmond,” Cazarez continued. “I believe he will be my next world champion. He reminds me of Jamel because with the right trainer his future is very bright. Saturday night is the first step to a busy run for him.”

Jarmon is trained by Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre, who also trains Herring, WBO welterweight titleholder Terence Crawford and former junior welterweight titleholder Maurice Hooker.

The opponent, Fowler (7-27, 2 KOs), who resides in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has lost his last eight bouts.

Simpson (11-0, 3 KOs) last fought on August 31, defeating veteran Samuel Gutierrez by unanimous decision. The 26-year-old from Chicago, Illinois fought twice in 2018 and 2019 after fighting four times in 2017.

Cazarez believes Simpson can contend against the top fighters at either 118 or 122 pounds within the next couple of years.

“Shawn has the talent but just needed the guidance and environment to get to the next level,” he said. “That’s what Jamel and I have been able to do.

“Shawn is an accomplished amateur and undefeated pro. This is his time to take his career to the next phase.”

His opponent, Laster (3-9-1, 3 KOs), who resides in Hannibal, Missouri, made his pro debut on April 1, 2017, 10 days before his 18th birthday.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing