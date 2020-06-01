Tourist Information Podcast: Rafe Bartholomew

Welcome to Tourist Information: Insiders looking out and outsiders looking in from the world of boxing, a podcast hosted by noted writer Brin-Jonathan Butler.

Brin’s latest guest is Rafe Bartholomew, a staff writer covering boxing for The Athletic. He’s also a New York Times Bestselling author of Basketball: A Love Story, as well as Pacific Rims and Two and Two: McSorley’s, My Dad, and Me. Before joining The Athletic, he worked as an editor at Eater.com and Grantland.com and hosted Hoop Nation for CNN Philippines.

Rafe is one of the most respected writers covering boxing for a long time and his profiles of Manny Pacquiao in particular are some of my favorite ever done. I’ve been a big fan of his work for years and his latest book, Two and Two was something very special to read.