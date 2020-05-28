Javier Fortuna re-signs promotional deal with Sampson Lewkowicz

Lightweight contender Javier Fortuna has re-signed a promotional deal with Sampson Lewkowicz, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Fortuna (35-2-1 1 NC, 24 knockouts), who was born and raised in La Romana, Dominican Republic, has been promoted by Lewkowicz since his pro debut in March 2009.



“If I were to die and be born again, I would re-sign with Sampson and do it all over again,” said Fortuna. “I will become world champion soon and I have my promoter Sampson to thank for all the opportunities he got for me throughout my career.”

“I have been working with Javier Fortuna since his pro debut and he has always been a joy to work with and his team,” said the Uruguay-born Lewkowicz, who is credited with discovering Manny Pacquiao and Sergio Martinez. Soon he will wear the championship belt. I couldn’t be happier or more proud of all his success. My fighters are like sons to me and I laugh and cry with them through the good times and the bad.”

Lewkowicz currently represents WBC super middleweight titleholder David Benavidez, IBF/ WBA junior middleweight titleholder Jeison Rosario, unbeaten junior middleweight Sebastian Fundora, and unbeaten middleweight prospect Amilcar Vidal, Jr.

The 31-year-old Fortuna, who is ranked No. 7 by The Ring, last fought on November 2, stopping Jesus Cuellar in the second round. He won the vacant WBA junior lightweight title in May 2015, defeating Bryan Vasquez by unanimous decision and would make a successful defense before losing the title to Jason Sosa by knockout in June 2016.



Fortuna would win his next next four bouts before losing by split decision to then-IBF lightweight titleholder Robert Easter in January 2018. Fortuna was not eligible to win the title due to weighing a pound and a half over the 135-pound limit.



Fortuna was scheduled to face Luke Campbell of England on April 17, but the fight was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner of the elimination bout would become the mandatory challenger to face WBC titleholder Devin Haney.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Lightweight contender Javier Fortuna has re-signed a promotional deal with Sampson Lewkowicz, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Fortuna (35-2-1 1 NC, 24 knockouts), who was born and raised in La Romana, Dominican Republic, has been promoted by Lewkowicz since his pro debut in March 2009.



“If I were to die and be born again, I would re-sign with Sampson and do it all over again,” said Fortuna. “I will become world champion soon and I have my promoter Sampson to thank for all the opportunities he got for me throughout my career.”

“I have been working with Javier Fortuna since his pro debut and he has always been a joy to work with and his team,” said the Uruguay-born Lewkowicz, who is credited with discovering Manny Pacquiao and Sergio Martinez. Soon he will wear the championship belt. I couldn’t be happier or more proud of all his success. My fighters are like sons to me and I laugh and cry with them through the good times and the bad.”

Lewkowicz currently represents WBC super middleweight titleholder David Benavidez, IBF/ WBA junior middleweight titleholder Jeison Rosario, unbeaten junior middleweight Sebastian Fundora, and unbeaten middleweight prospect Amilcar Vidal, Jr.

The 31-year-old Fortuna, who is ranked No. 7 by The Ring, last fought on November 2, stopping Jesus Cuellar in the second round. He won the vacant WBA junior lightweight title in May 2015, defeating Bryan Vasquez by unanimous decision and would make a successful defense before losing the title to Jason Sosa by knockout in June 2016.



Fortuna would win his next next four bouts before losing by split-decision to then-IBF lightweight titleholder Robert Easter in January 2018. Fortuna was not eligible to win the title due to weighing a pound and a half over the 135-pound limit.



Fortuna was scheduled to face Luke Campbell of England on April 17, but the fight was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner of the elimination bout would become the mandatory challenger to face WBC titleholder Devin Haney.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing