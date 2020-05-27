Amateur standout Javier Martinez signs with Split-T Management

Former amateur middleweight standout Javier Martinez

Split-T Management has signed a deal with amateur standout Javier Martinez, it was announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Martinez was the 2020 Olympic Trials champion and would have had an opportunity to represent the United States at the Olympic Games in Tokyo but decided to turn pro. The Olympic Games were postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martinez leaves the amateur ranks as the No. 1 middleweight (165 pounds), according to USA Boxing rankings, and was a five-time National Amateur Champion.

Late last year, Tim VanNewHouse courted Martinez, lightweight Dalis Kaleiopu and junior middleweight Kahshad Elliot to sign on with Split-T Management. All three are scheduled to make their pro debuts later this year.

“Javier has good physical attributes as he stands 6-foot-1. He has a fan-friendly, pressure style, who stalks his opponents behind a tight defense with well-selected combinations,” said VanNewHouse. “He enjoys investing in the body and shows a nice blend of aggression and power. Javier is a fundamentally complete fighter with balance, power and mobility. That is why there were so many people trying to recruit him. Javier’s the type of athlete that will be placed on a fast track and debut in a six-round bout. He will soon be paired with one of the best promoters in the world and I can’t wait to see him on TV soon.”

VanNewhouse currently manages former junior bantamweight title challenger Antonio Nieves, welterweight Eddie Gomez, once-beaten junior welterweight Damon Allen, along with unbeaten prospects Abraham Nova, Brian Ceballo and Diego Pacheco.

Martinez’s migrated from Palos Altos, Jalisco, Mexico, and settled in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is currently working with trainer Jorge Capetillo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I am excited to turn professional and this is the perfect situation,” said Martinez. “Tim came at me with a good plan for my future and I have a great feeling about him and the whole Split-T family.

“I want to make something big out of boxing and provide a better life for myself and family, especially my son. At this point of my life, I feel that Split-T will move me the right way and guide me into becoming a world champion.”

Martinez will be competing professionally as a super middleweight.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper, BoxingScene.com and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.

