Anthony Yarde healing from personal loss, focused on the future

Anthony Yarde. Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Light heavyweight Anthony Yarde has revealed how the boxing world played an important part in helping him recover from the tragic personal losses he has suffered at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic.

After losing both his father and grandmother in recent months, Yarde has received private messages of support from the boxing fraternity.

Speaking to Queensberry Promotions, Anthony said, “I got messages from a lot of people in my weight class, some that people want me to fight.”

Challenging any assumption that boxing might not be the natural breeding ground for compassion, ‘The Beast from the East’ added: “nine times out of ten, boxers are nice people.”

One of those nice people is Lyndon Arthur, the 28-year-old Manchester light heavyweight that was scheduled to be Anthony’s next opponent.

The pair were originally slated to clash in the co-main event of the Daniel Dubois vs Joe Joyce pay-per-view that has been postponed due to the current situation.

Despite their upcoming scrap, Arthur was quick to offer his personal condolences to his rival.

“Lyndon, someone I’m meant to be fighting very soon, sent me condolences and told me to stay strong and all that kind of stuff.”

Reflecting on the nature of rivalries in boxing, Yarde added: “Even though we’re getting ready to fight each other there’s no bad blood really.

“There might be a bit of bad blood thrown around when we get in the ring, or the buildup, but none of us wish anything traumatic to happen to each other.”

Interviewer Dev Sahni was quick to express his admiration that the pair could show such respect despite expecting to be soon “punching each other’s heads in”, but confident Yarde was quick to pour cold water on the idea that it would be so mutual.

“We’re not about to punch each other’s heads in” he laughed, adding: “I’m not one of those people that brags and boasts, but I’m a very confident individual and it ain’t me getting my head punched in, I’ll tell you that.”

That positive mindset, whether in life or in boxing, is what Yarde believes gives him his ability to ride out personal tragedy.

“Life can make you or break you, but what life will do to me is motivate me and help me along.

“I’m a very strong believer in God, so I believe the bad things we go through are lessons. You have to go through things that teach you and prepare you for the real world.”

Press release issued by Queensberry Promotions.