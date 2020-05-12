Bob Arum has ‘great confidence’ in MTK boss Daniel Kinahan pulling off Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua deal

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum. Photo by Top Rank

An exiled mob boss is reportedly working on a deal to stage a future bout between The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and unified titleholder Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

His name is Daniel Kinahan, a name that may sound familiar to those who have been following the world of organized crime. This is the same Kinahan who was the focus of a series of international police investigations as the alleged head of the so-called Kinahan Cartel, Ireland’s largest narcotics traffickers. The group is also accused of inciting a gang feud that has resulted in at least 20 deaths.

Kinahan is also the founder of MTK Global, a boxing and MMA management event promotions company. The entity was co-founded by former middleweight contender Matthew Macklin. Since its founding, MTK Global has signed a plethora of elite-level fighters, including Terry Flanagan, Carl Frampton, Fury, Billy Joe Saunders and Josh Taylor.

Top Rank CEO Bob Arum told the Irish Sun on Tuesday that he had “great confidence” in Kinahan to get the job done. But could his criminal background become a distraction to the company?

“Absolutely not,” the legendary promoter told The Ring Tuesday evening. “Listen, I’ve been in this business for 56 years, I hear a lot of stories about a lot of people and I’ve succeeded because I haven’t allowed those stories to influence me.”

Arum has gotten to know Kinahan over the last year and has been impressed with his work ethic.

“He’s a very honest and trustworthy guy,” he added. “His word is his bond and I don’t believe that is going to change.

Arum also said that his fellow employees are happy with Kinahan.

“Everybody in my company has very, very good things to say about him, particularly the work he’s done for us,” continued the Hall-of-Fame promoter. “He’s been a great consultant. He has helped us with sites and fighters. I have nothing but good things to say about him.”