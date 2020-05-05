Andy Ruiz hires Eddy Reynoso as new trainer

Andy Ruiz has secured a new trainer.



Eddy Reynoso, who is known for training Ring Magazine middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, will train the heavyweight contender, the trainer announced on social media Tuesday afternoon.

“Welcome to the team, Andy,” Reynoso stated in a post along with the hashtag ‘No BoxingNoLife.’

Ruiz (33-2, 22 knockouts), who resides in Imperial, Calif., pulled off a shocking upset victory over Anthony Joshua on June 1, overcoming a knockdown in round 3 to drop the previously-unbeaten fighter multiple times before the fight was stopped in round 6. With the victory, Ruiz won the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles.



The 30-year-old would put on over 15 pounds in the rematch over six months later, losing to Joshua by unanimous decision in a lackluster effort. Almost two months later, Ruiz and Robles parted ways, although Robles was reportedly not happy with Ruiz for not taking training for the rematch seriously.

There were rumors afterwards of Ruiz seeking the services of trainer Teddy Atlas, but discussions between the two reportedly fell through. Atlas made a comment in the Daily Mail in late March that training Ruiz would be like “dealing with a drug dealer.”



“He’s got a problem with eating,” Atlas told the paper.

Ruiz, who is ranked No. 5 by The Ring, will be joining a stable of world titleholders and contenders that are trained by Reynoso, including Alvarez, junior lightweight contender Oscar Valdez, WBC junior bantamweight titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez, lightweight contender Ryan Garcia, unbeaten Luis Nery and heavyweight prospect Frank Sanchez.

Reynoso, who resides in Guadalajara, Mexico, trains his fighters out of San Diego, Calif.

After several years fighting for Top Rank, Ruiz is now under the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) banner.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing