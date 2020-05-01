RJJ promoter denies involvement with Carlos Molina card in Mexico

After two boxing cards last week ended the sport’s month-long sabbatical due to the COVID-19 pandemic, another event is set to take place this month and will be headlined by a former champion.

Ex-junior middleweight titleholder Carlos Molina will take on countryman Michi Munoz in a scheduled 10-round bout on May 23 in Molina’s hometown of Patzcuaro, Mexico

It was initially reported early Thursday morning that Molina’s company King Carlos Promotions was co-promoting the event with Roy Jones Promotions.

But RJJ Promotions CEO Keith Veltre informed The Ring Friday morning that he was never involved with the event.

“We have nothing to do with that fight,” Veltre said. “I’m trying to reach out to Molina to figure out why he said that.”

Molina sent out a press release Wednesday afternoon to announce the event, which will be held without spectators.

“I’m very excited to promote and fight on this event in Patzcuaro,” said the 36-year old Molina. “This is the seventh event my promotional company has presented except this time there won’t be any fans in attendance. We’re working with the local commission and taking very strict medical precautions far beyond the typical boxing event to ensure the safety of the fighters, their teams and the event production staff.”

The five-bout card will stream live on King Carlos Promotions’ YouTube and Facebook pages (7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

Molina (31-11-2, 10 knockouts) captured the IBF junior middleweight title with a split decision win in Las Vegas against Ishe Smith in September of 2013. But his reign was a short one, as he was outpointed by Cornelius Bundrage in October of 2014.

Munoz (27-10-1, 18 KOs) has not fought since May 17 of last year, when he was knocked out by the then-undefeated Clovis Drolet. The 38-year-old has lost four of his last six fights.

The chief support bout will feature junior middleweight Eric Walker squaring off against Nestor Garcia in an eight-round bout.