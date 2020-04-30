Diego De La Hoya raising money for those in need in Mexicali during COVID-19 crisis

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

Diego De La Hoya is lending a helping hand to COVID-19 victims in Mexicali.

The junior featherweight contender told The Ring recently of his motivation to assist those in need.

“In Mexicali, there are a lot of people who no longer have jobs,” De La Hoya said. “A lot of businesses fired their employees, and there’s no more work for them.”

The 25-year-old is sick to this stomach at the sight of people trying to feed their families on no income.

“Obviously with the coronavirus situation, it has been a terrible time for many families,” he continued. “There are hard-working people on the streets asking for food.”

De La Hoya (22-1, 10 knockouts), of Mexico, the cousin of six-weight world champion Oscar De La Hoya, also called upon the U.S. government to do their due diligence.

“The United States is the most prosperous nation in the world,” he explained. “The amount of money you make in one day in the U.S. is equal to the amount that families make in one week in Mexicali.”

De La Hoya also pointed out that while he is not too well-off financially, it shouldn’t be used as an excuse not to help others who are less fortunate.

“We need to do better,” De La Hoya said. “I’m not rich, but I have a big heart, and I feel that I have to fulfill my obligation to help provide food.”

De La Hoya has already raised $1000 and expects that number to rise.

“We’re halfway to my goal,” he added. “There is a lot of money that is needed here because Mexicali is a very poor city.

“Two-thousand dollars can be enough to feed more than 150 families, and anything helps.”