Podcast: Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski, Ep 60: What networks need to do when boxing returns
26
Apr
Fistianados with Evan Rutkowski takes a look at the boxing world from the network executive point of view. Rutkowski, a former HBO Sports marketing executive, gives his take on the business side of the sport and an insider’s perspective on what you’re watching (or streaming) on TV.
Click here to listen to the last episode. This week he goes through what each network and platform that features major boxing programming must do when the sport resumes.