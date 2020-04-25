Eddie Reynoso maps out big plans for Julio Cesar Martinez

Julio Cesar Martinez (Photo By Mark Robinson)

In the second episode of “Peleamundo” this Sunday, Eddy Reynoso says Julio Cesar Martinez (16-1, 2 knockouts) will aim to unify the flyweight division before moving to junior bantamweight for blockbuster bouts against the likes of Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez, as the Ring Magazine and Boxing Writers Association of America Trainer of the Year maps out Martinez’s path.

Reynoso, the co-trainer and manager of Martinez who is co-promoted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA and Canelo Promotions, shares the excitement around the WBC’s beltholder at 112 pounds that has spread around the boxing world as his power and all-action style.

The 25-year-old defended his crown for the first time in a thrilling clash with brave Welsh challenger and then-unbeaten European champion Jay Harris in Texas in February, hot off the heels from landing the belt with a ferocious tear-up in Phoenix with former champion Cristofer Rosales.

IBF beltholder Moruti Mthalane and WBO titlist Kosei Tanaka top Reynoso’s hitlist for Martinez at Flyweight before he moves up to 115lbs where mega fights with Estrada and Chocolatito could be on the horizon, and while he says his charge is still a work in progress, Reynoso says ‘El Rey’ has all the ingredients in and out of the ring to rule for a long time.

“He’s very disciplined,” said Reynoso. “He shows all the characteristics of a typical Mexican fighter. He likes to fight. He likes to train and more than anything, he’s a star. In such few fights he’s already won a World Championship and I believe if he keeps on the same path, he’s going to do great things because he’s a good fighter who’s very fond of learning, he’s very technical. He’s there. He’s a great champion.

“He’s charismatic, he’s brave, he’s a very strong fighter for the division. He has lots of endurance. He’s not scared. Whatever fight you put him in, he’ll fight. He’s different than the other fighters. He has a few things to learn, but we’re going to vary the training to get him more technically sound fight by fight.

“He’s always laughing and smiling. He turns the fights into like a circus. He’s very positive. You never see him angry. He’s a very hard working, smiling, laughing, positive fighter.

“We’re going to keep him at Flyweight and try to defend and unify with Tanaka or Mthalane. And we’re getting harder fights little by little. We’ll move up to 115lbs to fight Estrada, Cuadras, Chocolatito, there’s so many good fighters and I believe it’s step by step. We’ll keep him at featherweight then move up to super featherweight.”

Reynoso is joined by Martinez in the second episode of “Peleamundo,” presented by former two weight world champion Jessie Vargas, and amateur sensation Marc Castro also stars in the show as he prepares to start life in the paid ranks when boxing returns.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.