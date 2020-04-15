Seniesa Estrada open to Marlen Esparza rematch: ‘It’s great for women’s boxing’

Seniesa Estrada (left) vs. Marlen Esparza. Photo by Tom Hogan

At the beginning of 2018, Seniesa Estrada proudly exclaimed, “The sky’s the limit” while talking about her future in boxing.

With six more wins and a belt on her resume, Estrada (18-0, 7 knockouts), 27, of Los Angeles, told The Ring this week that she is just getting started.

“I want to have titles at 105, 108, and even 112 pounds,” Estrada said. However, she would prefer to fight at minimumweight or junior flyweight, divisions she says “are more natural for me” than flyweight.

But early on in her career, Estrada noticed that the offers she was receiving were “take it or leave it” ultimatums. As a result, Estrada knew that the only way to the top was to fight bigger opponents, a challenge she accepted without hesitation.

After signing with current promoter Golden Boy, she was finally able to return to the 108-pound division.

Not only was Estrada able to land a few fights in her natural weight classes, but she was also in a position to take more significant bouts. Last November, Estrada challenged then-unbeaten Marlen Esparza at MGM Grand in Las Vegas on the undercard to the light heavyweight title fight between superstar Canelo Alvarez and former world champion Sergey Kovalev.

The bout, which was staged at 112 pounds due to Esparza’s refusal to move down in weight, was one-sided in her favor from the onset. Estrada took home the ninth-round technical decision victory after an accidental head butt opened up a gruesome cut on Esparza’s forehead and rendered her unable to continue.

There was a lot of bad blood leading up to the fight. Initially, Estrada told reporters that Esparza was undeserving of a second chance, but she has since changed her mind.

“I would give her a rematch because it’s great for women’s boxing,” she added. “The fans would want to see it, but there are also other fights that I want, whether it’s at 105, 108, or even 112 pounds.

“Although the girls at 112 are a lot heavier, I believe I can win world titles at that weight, too.”

With no fights scheduled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Estrada is using the extra time to stay in top physical condition.

“I have been training from home and doing whatever I can to get the work in,” she continued. “My trainer comes to my house, and we do mitts and sprints outside.”

Estrada concedes that training in a boxing gym is far different, but in a situation like the coronavirus, which has sickened more than half a million people in the United States alone, it is imperative that fighters go to every measure to stay in shape.

“We just got to do what we can,” Estrada said. “The extra time with family is great, though. I’m able to hang out with my nieces and play with them more; it’s the little things. I can read my Bible more — never take anything for granted.”