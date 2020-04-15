Boxeo Telemundo season postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

The upcoming ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ season has been postponed, promoter Tuto Zabala told The Ring Tuesday night.

The popular series, which airs on Telemundo, was to begin airing its second season of 2020 on May 1 with a fight card taking place at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning on March 30, Mexico implemented a 30-day government shutdown of non-essential businesses and public gatherings of over 50 people.



The following ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ telecast on May 8 was scheduled for the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. On Monday, Florida governor Ron DeSantis ruled the WWE as an essential service, allowing the sports entertainment giant to air live events without an audience at its performance center in nearby Orlando.

The ruling also gave the green light to boxing to take place in the state, also with no audience, but after speaking with officials and the state boxing commission, Zabala decided to postpone the entire season.

“We waited and we decided to postpone the May shows until further notice,” Zabala, who runs All Star Boxing, told The Ring. “We will return to action as soon as possible, but we have to respect this terrible situation.”



The last two telecasts were originally scheduled to take place outside Florida. The May 15 telecast was scheduled to take place again at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City, with the final telecast (May 22) taking place at the Seneca Resort and Casino in Niagara Falls, New York.



In place of what would have been live action throughout May, Zabala told The Ring Telemundo will air some of the best fights in recent years during the 85-minute telecasts.

The postponement comes as a blow to All Star Boxing as Telemundo added four more telecasts this year, spread across four seasons, up from 12 telecasts over three seasons in 2019. The third season of ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ in 2020 is scheduled to begin on August 14 at the Miccosukee Resort and Gaming in Miami.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing